Gender should not be a criterion at all, says Kriti Sanon

As Kriti Sanon completes a decade in the industry, the actor is ready to spread her wings wider and further, this time as a producer. Her production house, Blue Butterfly Films, has bankrolled the recently released Do Patti, also starring Kajol. Kriti is seen in a double role in the film that delves into the issue of domestic violence.

The actor debuted with Heropanti in 2014. Since then, she has delivered a number of memorable performances in box-office hits such as Bareilly Ki Barfi, Luka Chuppi, Dilwale, Housefull 4 and Mimi, for which she won the National Award. Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, released earlier this year, and where she essays the role of a robot, marked her comeback after flops such as Hum Do Hamare Do, Bachchhan Pandey, Heropanti 2 and Ganapath. She is now raring to go, both as an actor and a producer. Excerpts from the interview:

Was it a need to create better opportunities for yourself as an actor that you became a producer?

Fortunately, I don’t think I have been put in a box. So that wasn’t ever a thought I had. It was the idea to be creatively involved in projects that I feel passionate about, other than just being an actor. I wanted to immerse myself in all aspects of the process of filmmaking, as well as tell stories that I feel need to be told. I am hungry as an actor, and if I do choose a film, I know I will strive to make the character strong and layered.

'Do Patti' sees you in a double role; you play twin sisters. The film highlights domestic violence. What was it about this story that drew you in?

When I met Kanika (Dhillon), who has also co-produced the film, I felt she had a voice as a writer when it came to female characters. They are layered, flawed and real. I had been wanting to work with her as an actor for quite some time. When I expressed my desire to produce a film, she asked me if there was something I felt deeply towards. I told her how strongly I felt about abuse of any kind, especially domestic violence, because it is the reality of many.

There have been films which have delved into the issue, but there is a lot more that needs to be addressed and spoken about. Films are a strong medium to start a conversation. As Kanika weaved in the aspect of the twins in the film, it gave me the graph to not only play a double role, but also dive into the mindset of two very different women. I feel whenever we are trying to talk about a serious subject or give any sort of a message to the audience, we need to wrap it in a way that makes it engaging.