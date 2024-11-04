IFFI to celebrate icons Raj Kapoor, Tapan Sinha, Akkineni Nageswara Rao, and Mohammed Rafi

NEW DELHI: The International Film Festival of India (IFFI) will mark the centenary of four icons of Indian cinema Raj Kapoor, Tapan Sinha, Akkineni Nageswara Rao (ANR), and Mohammed Rafi at its upcoming 55th edition, the organisers said on Monday.

The gala, which will be held in Goa, will also present restored versions of their timeless classics during its nine-day run.

The opening ceremony of IFFI, set to take place on November 20, will pay tribute to these legends, accompanied by an audiovisual presentation bringing their cinematic journeys to life.

"The 55th IFFI's centenary celebrations are an homage to the enduring influence of Raj Kapoor, Tapan Sinha, Akkineni Nageswara Rao, and Mohammed Rafi on Indian cinema.

"By bringing together art, history, and interactive experiences, IFFI seeks to inspire future generations through the legacies of these luminaries. Join us as we celebrate the spirit of Indian cinema and honor the legends who continue to inspire audiences and creators worldwide," a press release stated.

At the festival, ANR will be feted on November 22, Kapoor on November 24, Rafi on November 26, and Sinha on November 27.

A restored version of the 1953 movie "Devadasu", that cemented Telugu film icon ANR's place in the annals of cinematic history, will be screened at the gala.

His birth centenary was celebrated on September 20.

Sinha, one of the most prominent Bengali cinema directors in the 1970s and 1980s forming a quartet with Satyajit Ray, Ritwik Ghatak and Mrinal Sen, will be honoured with the presentation of his 1976 classic "Harmonium".

His centenary was observed on October 2.

IFFI will showcase a digitally restored "Awaara" (1951), headlined and directed by Kapoor, known as the Showman of Indian Cinema.

Rafi will be celebrated for his songs in the 1961 film "Hum Dono", which will be screened in its enhanced audio and visual restoration.

The birth centenaries of Kapoor and Rafi will be commemorated officially on December 14 and December 24, respectively.

During its course, the festival will hold in-depth panel discussions and in-conversation sessions with esteemed guests and family members who will provide unique insights into the lives and legacies of the four cinema legends.

In a special tribute, IFFI will unveil a unique 'My Stamp' dedicated to these luminaries, along with a 'Caravan of Songs', a musical journey featuring 150 songs by Kapoor and Rafi, and 75 songs associated with Sinha and ANR.

A curated exhibition, featuring rare memorabilia, photographs, and artifacts from the lives of ANR, Kapoor, Sinha, and Rafi, will also be open to audiences.

On the days dedicated to each personality, there will be thematic activities, including quizzes, planned throughout the Entertainment Arena.

A sand art illustration by renowned artist Sudarshan Pattnaik as a tribute to the legendary artistes will be on display as part of the centenary celebrations.

IFFI will come to a close on November 28.