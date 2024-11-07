'Ramayana part 1 and 2' officially announced

The makers of Nitesh Tiwari’s upcoming mythological epic Ramayana have announced the release date of the film. Produced by Namit Malhotra, Ramayana will hit theatres as a two-parter, with the first part set to open on Diwali, 2026, and the second one slated for release on the same festive occasion in 2027. Superstar Yash has confirmed that he will be essaying the role of the demon king Ravana in the film. Reports strongly suggest that the film will also star Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama and Sai Pallavi as Sita.

Taking to social media, producer Namit shared a poster announcing the release dates and captioned the post, “More than a decade ago, I embarked on a noble quest to bring this epic that has ruled billions of hearts for over 5000 years to the big screen. And today, I am thrilled to see it taking shape beautifully as our teams work tirelessly with only one purpose: to present the most authentic, sacred, and visually stunning adaptation of our history, our truth, and our culture – our “RAMAYANA”– for people across the world.”

Namit heads Prime Focus Studios and has been involved in some of Hollywood’s biggest projects, including Dune and Inception, as well as recent hits like The Garfield Movie. Additionally, he announced Angry Birds 3. On the other hand, Nitesh is known for directing 2016’s Dangal, starring Aamir Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Sanya Malhotra.