Ananya Panday and Lakshya to lead romantic-drama 'Chand Mera Dil'

Ananya Panday and Lakshya are set to star in a romantic-drama 'Chand Mera Dil', the makers announced on Thursday. The film is produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions and directed by Vivek Soni. It will be released in theatres in 2025.

Karan took to Instagram to share four posters from the film which feature the lead coouple in different moods. Karan wrote in the caption, “We have two chands ready to bring an intense & passionate love story like no other! be Pyaar mein thoda paagal hona hi padta hai...”

Ananya was seen earlier this year in Dharmatic Production’s web-series 'Call Me Bae'. Dharma Productions also introduced Lakshya with the much-acclaimed actioner 'Kil'l. Director Vivek has earlier helmed 'Meenakshi Sundareshwar.' (2021)