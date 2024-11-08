Netflix announces 'Sikandar Ka Muqaddar' release date

Neeraj Pandey’s 'Sikandar Ka Muqaddar' will be released on Netflix on November 29, the makers said on Thursday. It is written and directed by Neeraj and stars Jimmy Shergill, Tamannaah Bhatia and Avinash Tiwary.

The makers unveiled a poster of the film featuring Jimmy, Tamannaah and Avinash. According to the makers, “The film weaves a complex narrative of a heist, a police officer’s unwavering instincts, and a pursuit that spans 15 years.”

'Sikandar Ka Muqaddar' is produced by Shital Bhatia and Neeraj’s production house Friday Filmworks. It also features Rajeev Mehta.

Neeraj last helmed the romantic-drama 'Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha'.