Ajay Devgn, Aamir Khan tease fans with sequel to their 1997 hit 'Ishq'

Two of Bollywood's most celebrated actors, Ajay Devgn and Aamir Khan, delighted their fans on Saturday evening when they reunited at the muhurat launch of the upcoming film Tera Yaar Hoon Main, which marks the acting debut of filmmaker Indra Kumar’s son Aman.

The two actors have expressed their desire to collaborate again, potentially for a follow-up to their hit 1997 romantic comedy Ishq. The movie also starred Kajol and Juhi Chawla and became a cult favourite.

During the event, Ajay and Aamir reminisced about their time working together on Ishq and discussed the possibility of a sequel. “I feel very happy whenever I meet Ajay. We don't meet that often but whenever we do meet it's with a lot of warmth and love, I like the guy he is,” said Aamir. Meanwhile, Ajay chimed in, "We had so much fun on the sets of Ishq, we should do another one.” The actor is currently basking in the glory of his latest release, Singham Again.

To this, Aamir agreed and said, "We should." Aamir Khan also recounted how Ajay Devgn saved him when a chimpanzee attacked him during the filming of Ishq.

"A chimpanzee attacked me once during a sequence in the film. He saved me and pulled me out," shared Aamir. "But it happened all because of Aamir. He was spraying water on the chimpanzee and then ran around, shouting 'bachao bachao' like a girl," added Ajay.

The two superstars gave their best wishes to Aman for Tera Yaar Hoon Main, which is being directed by Milap Milan Zaveri. The film also Paresh Rawal and Akanksha Sharma.