Vidya Balan calls 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' her biggest success to date

The Kartik Aaryan starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has been going steady at the box office. Vidya Balan made a comeback in the franchise after starring in the first film 17 years back. The actress, who plays her iconic character Manjulika has now reacted to the success of the third part and calls it her biggest to date.

In a conversation with The Indian Express, Vidya Balan opened up about her fear of sharing the dance stage with Madhuri Dixit, what the success of the film means to her and how she desires to make “female-led films” mainstream.

"The film is doing so well, I am loving it. It is my biggest to date. Can this get any better?" the actress said, adding that she never imagined the film would perform this good.

"Better than I could have imagined and honestly I had not imagined this. I never imagined that after 17 years I would do a Bhool Bhulaiyaa again and bring back to life Manjulika. I had not imagined that I would get so much love for it." Vidya concluded that she is very happy, and very glad that the film is doing so well.

Another reason for her to celebrate is that she got a “once-in-a-lifetime” chance to share the dance floor with the legendary dancer and actress, Madhuri Dixit.

"I don’t even see myself as a dancer. But as an actor if you require me to dance then I’ll work towards it. And of course, if you have to dance with Madhuri Dixit then you work even harder and I did because this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity," she shared.

Vidya is on the cusp of a remarkable milestone as she prepares to celebrate 30 years in the entertainment industry next year. Reminiscing about her journey, she said, "I feel very blessed. The only dream I ever had was to be an actor and I am living my dream."

Directed by Anees Bazmee, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has already crossed Rs 150 crore at the box office in its first week and is now set to enter the Rs 200 crore club in its second week. The film also stars Madhuri Dixit and Triptii Dimri in significant roles.

It was released alongside Rohit Shetty's cop film Singham Again. The film boasts of an ensemble cast featuring Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Arjun Kapoor among others.