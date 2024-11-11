'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' vs 'Singham Again' box office collection day 10: Both Diwali releases run neck-and-neck

Bollywood has had a happy Diwali at the box office, as two big releases have shown impressive numbers. In a faceoff for box office supremacy, Kartik Aaryan’s horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Rohit Shetty's action-packed Singham Again are neck-and-neck after ten days in theaters.

After their 10-day run, both films have made a combined total of over Rs 400 crore, with the Ajay Devgn-led ensemble making Rs 206.5 crore and the Kartik Aaryan starrer collecting Rs 199.5 crore.

By Saturday, Kartik had shared on social media that the film had set the stage for a record-breaking Sunday.

Meanwhile, Sacnilk reports that Singham Again made a strong recovery in its second weekend, closing it out with a Rs 13.25-crore haul on Sunday. With this, the Rohit Shetty cop action drama has become the third Hindi film of the year to cross the Rs 200-crore mark at the domestic box office. Ahead of it are Stree 2 (Rs 598 crore) and Fighter (Rs 212 crore).

According to Comscore, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is at sixth position, followed by Singham Again in seventh. Interestingly, in the opening weekend, the third instalments of the Singham and Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchises were third and fourth, respectively.

While Singham Again is performing robustly in Mumbai, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has shown stronger national appeal. Analysts believe that these two Indian films will be able to sustain until the release of Pushpa 2: The Rule in December.

With Karthik Aaryan in the lead, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 also stars Vidya Balan, Madhuri Dixit and Triptii Dimri in significant roles.

On the other hand, Singham Again boasts of an ensemble cast featuring Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Arjun Kapoor among others.

Both films are still running in theatres.