My aim was to demystify Gandhi, Nehru and Jinnah: Filmmaker Nikkhil Advani

After being the creative force behind shows like The Empire and Rocket Boys, filmmaker Nikkhil Advani’s tryst with history continues with the upcoming SonyLIV series, Freedom at Midnight. The period-drama, based on the 1975 book of the same name by Dominique Lapierre and Larry Collins, chronicles the events that occurred at the cusp of Independence and which finally culminated in the horrors of Partition.

The show has an ensemble cast, consisting of Jubilee-fame (2023) Siddhant Gupta (as Jawaharlal Nehru), Chirag Vohra (as Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi), Arif Zakaria (as Muhammad Ali Jinnah), Rajendra Chawla (as Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel), Ira Dubey (as Jinnah’s sister Fatima) and RJ Malishka (as Sarojini Naidu), among others.

We spoke to Nikkhil about the show’s inception, his attempt at demystifying historical figures and how he remains neutral while depicting history in such divided times. Siddhant, Arif, and Chirag, on the other hand, delved into the actors’ processes of embodying real-life personalities.

Excerpts:

Generally, films or series about the freedom struggle are about resistance against the British. This show is about a peculiar time when it was being decided which direction a newly formed country would take. Was that something that interested you to take this up?

Nikkhil Advani: It was mainly the book (Freedom at Midnight by Dominique Lapierre and Larry Collins). I liked how it doesn’t take itself too seriously. After Rocket Boys, which explored the themes of nation-building, we wanted to do something that delves into the incredible and tough decisions the forefathers of our country had to take. Freedom at Midnight felt like a step in the right direction.

When it comes to web series, historicals seem to allure you. Before this, you had The Empire and Rocket Boys….

NA: I am a history junkie. My favourite podcast is Empire (by William Dalrymple and Anita Anand). In fact, I have spent all the money I made on the books they recommend in the podcast (laughs). The funny bit was that in the first episode of the podcast, Dalrymple trashed the Freedom at Midnight book.