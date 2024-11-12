Shah Rukh Khan-Preity Zinta starrer 'Kal Ho Naa Ho' set for theatrical re-release

Joining in the trend of re-releases, Bollywood movie Kal Ho Naa Ho, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta is all set to reignite its magic on the big screen this month.

Fans are already buzzing with excitement upon hearing that the iconic 2003 romantic drama directed by Nikkhil Advani will be premiered again. On Tuesday, Dharma Productions took to Instagram and announced the re-release of the film which will hit theatres again on November 15.

"'Laal ab sabke dil ka haal hai', hone wala ab kamaal hai! #KalHoNaaHo re-releasing in cinemas on 15th November at @pvrcinemas_official @inoxmovies!," the post read.

This announcement has sent a wave of nostalgia and excitement through social media, with fans expressing their eagerness to revisit this timeless love story.