Shah Rukh Khan-Preity Zinta starrer 'Kal Ho Naa Ho' set for theatrical re-release

Joining in the trend of re-releases, Bollywood movie Kal Ho Naa Ho, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta is all set to reignite its magic on the big screen this month.
Fans are already buzzing with excitement upon hearing that the iconic 2003 romantic drama directed by Nikkhil Advani will be premiered again. On Tuesday, Dharma Productions took to Instagram and announced the re-release of the film which will hit theatres again on November 15.
"'Laal ab sabke dil ka haal hai', hone wala ab kamaal hai! #KalHoNaaHo re-releasing in cinemas on 15th November at @pvrcinemas_official @inoxmovies!," the post read.
This announcement has sent a wave of nostalgia and excitement through social media, with fans expressing their eagerness to revisit this timeless love story.
Released in November 2003, Kal Ho Naa Ho also features Saif Ali Khan and Jaya Bachchan. The story revolves around Naina Katherine Kapoor (Preity Zinta), an MBA student in New York who falls in love with her terminally ill neighbor, Aman Mathur (Shah Rukh Khan).
Aman, determined not to let Naina suffer from his impending death, sets out to bring her together with his best friend, Rohit Patel (Saif Ali Khan), even though it breaks his own heart.
The movie is still remembered and loved by many -- especially for the actors' emotional performances, songs and dialogues. After all, who can forget Shah Rukh's iconic love confession: "I love you very much Naina" while reading from a blank diary? King of romance indeed!
On the film's 20th anniversary last year, producer Karan Johar penned a lengthy post saying, "This film has been such an emotional journey for me and perhaps for all of us, if I have gathered over the many years. To bring such a stellar starcast together with a story that has a beating heart...it's all kudos to the entire cast and team behind the camera for making 'Kal Ho Naa Ho' still beat strong and within everyone's hearts."
He also revealed that this rom-com drama was the last film his father (Yash Johar) was a part of from the Dharma family.
"For me, this was the last film that my father was a part of from the Dharma family...and it feels surreal to have his presence in every frame as I rewatch it even till today. Thank you papa, for guiding us through everything & making stories that matter...and for always standing by what is right. I will always miss you," he added.
KJo also thanked director Nikkhil Advani for creating such a beautiful film."And thank you Nikkhil for making a directorial debut that is etched forever in all our collective hearts," he concluded.