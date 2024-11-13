Sunny Hinduja is Ashabha in Sharaf U Dheen-Aishwarya Lekshmi’s 'Hello Mummy'

The makers of Hello Mummy, featuring Sharaf U Dheen and Aishwarya Lekshmi in the lead, unveiled a character poster for Sunny Hinduja’s role as Ashabha on Tuesday. We previously reported that the Bollywood actor will portray an exorcist in the film, directed by debutant Vaishakh Elans. In the poster, Sunny stands at an altar, dressed in a long dark coat. Billed as a fantasy comedy, it is set for release on November 21.

Scripted by Falimy-fame Sanjo Joseph, Hello Mummy also stars Aju Varghese, Jagadish, Johny Antony, Bindhu Panicker, Adhri Joe, Sruthy Suresh, Ganga Meera, and Joemon Jyothir, among others.

The film’s technical crew includes cinematographer Praveen Kumar, music director Jakes Bejoy and editor Chaman Chakko. It is backed by Jomin Mathew, Aibin Thomas, and Rahul E S under the banners of Hangover Films and A&HS Productions, with Sajin Ali, Nisar Babu and Dipen Patel serving as co-producers.

Sunny Hinduja is recognised for his roles in Hindi films and web series, including Aspirants, The Family Man and The Railway Men.