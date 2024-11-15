Manoj Bajpayee starrer 'The Fable' bags Best Film at Leeds International Film Festival in UK

Actor Manoj Bajpayee's film The Fable is creating waves across the film festivals as it has bagged the best film award at the 38th Leeds International Film Festival in the UK.

Helmed by writer-director Raam Reddy, the film won the award in the Constellation Feature Film Competition, which honours the best “new, trailblazing cinema from around the world.”

In a statement, the competition jury said they were spellbound by Reddy's "lyrical homage to old tales passed through generations and made always prescient through the steady rhythms and the undeniable truths of life".

"The film spoke to notions of colonialism and labour relations through the gentle yet effective hand of magical realism, guiding the viewer through this tangible yet almost fairy-like land," said the jury.

"No other film felt as fitting a choice for the Constellation Competition Grand Prize than this inventive, entrancing film about stories carried by stars and we hope that more and more audiences will be as lucky as we were to experience it as big as possible," it added.

On his film winning the top honour at the festival, director Raam Reddy said, "Leeds is an incredible festival, not just because of its amazing heartfelt curation but also because it is an Academy Award qualifying festival that screened nearly 250 amazing films this year! I got a chance to present 'The Fable' in person in Leeds for the UK premiere and the audience reaction to the film was so engaging, it was amazing."

"This recognition of Best Film in such an important international platform makes me feel thankful and fulfilled as a filmmaker. I want to dedicate this award to my amazing team, whose sustained passion and effort over the years have brought 'The Fable' to life!," he added.