Ali Fazal wraps up shoot for Anurag Basu’s 'Metro In Dino'

Actor Ali Fazal has officially wrapped up shooting for Metro In Dino, the sequel to Anurag Basu’s 2007 film Life In A…Metro. The film has an ensemble cast including Sara Ali Khan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Pankaj Tripathi, and Fatima Sana Shaikh. Ali’s PR team shared a picture of the film’s crew and director Anurag, celebrating the end of the shoot.

In a statement, the actor said, “Wrapping up Metro In Dino has been a journey filled with emotion, joy, and creativity. Working with Anurag sir has been an absolute honour. His vision and storytelling have always inspired me, and I am thrilled to be part of this incredible team.”

Metro In Dino follows stories of bittersweet relationships in a contemporary setting, exploring various aspects, hues, and moods of love. The film was initially announced to be releasing on December 8, 2023, but got delayed and was pushed to March 29, 2024.

It will be released now on November 29. Pritam has given the film’s music and it is produced under the banners of Gulshan Kumar and T-Series in collaboration with Anurag Basu Productions Pvt Ltd.