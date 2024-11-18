Akshay Kumar to star in a Ajay Devgn directorial

On Saturday, at an event, actor Ajay Devgn announced that Akshay Kumar will star in a film that he is set to direct. However, the makers of the film have yet to make an official announcement.

During the interaction, Ajay said, “This is something we were going to announce later but I think this is a great platform. We are already working on something together where I’m directing the film, and he’s in the film.” As they were asked to spill more details on the project, Akshay quipped, “Main script hi bhej deta hu? (Shall I send you the script?)”. Ajay added, “It’s a little too early, we will talk about it.”

Ajay has earlier helmed films like U Me Aur Hum (2008), Shivaay (2016), Runway 34 (2022) and Bholaa (2023). Ajay and Akshay have worked together in films like Suhaag (1994), Khakee (2004), Insan (2005) and most recently in Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again. Details regarding the rest of the cast are yet to be announced.