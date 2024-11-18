Kangana Ranaut's 'Emergency' to release on January 17

NEW DELHI: Actor-BJP MP Kangana Ranaut on Monday announced that her much-awaited film 'Emergency' will be released in theatres on January 17.

The update comes a month after the actor-filmmaker said the team had finally received the censor certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) after the film missed out on its September 6 release.

Ranaut, who plays the role of former prime minister Indira Gandhi in the political drama, shared the film's release date on her official X page.

The caption of her post read, "17th January 2025-The epic saga of the nation's most powerful woman and the moment that altered India's destiny.#Emergency Unveils Only in cinemas on 17.01.2025!" "Emergency", also written, directed, and co-produced by Ranaut, was earlier scheduled to be released in September after multiple delays but it couldn't be screened as its certificate was stuck with the CBFC.