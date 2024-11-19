A Harsha to make big-ticket Bollywood debut with 'Baaghi 4'

A Harsha, known for his dance choreography and having proved his mettle as a director, is taking a giant leap into Bollywood helming his first Hindi film, Baaghi 4, starring Tiger Shroff. With over 800 songs as a choreographer, Harsha made his directorial debut in 2007 with the Kannada film Geleya.

Since then, he has helmed over 11 projects, including hits like the Bhajarangi series and Vajrakaya, working with stars like Darshan for Chingari, Puneeth Rajkumar for Anjani Putra, and four films with Shivarajkumar.

The announcement came with a bold and edgy poster, featuring Tiger Shroff in a shocking pose. In the image, Tiger sits on a toilet seat in a blood-soaked bathroom, holding a machete in one hand, a bottle of alcohol in the other, and a cigarette on his lips. The caption reads, “A darker spirit, a bloodier mission. This time he is not the same!”

The film is produced by renowned producer Sajid Nadiadwala, who has a knack for backing big, commercial hits. The film, which is set for a September 5, 2025 release, went on floors on Monday. According to Harsha, the production team had been scouting for a South Indian director, and he fit the bill.

“The discussions for my Bollywood debut were ongoing while I was working on my Telugu film Bhima,” Harsha reveals, adding, “I’ve spent the past eight months in Mumbai, fully focused on the project. The producers have studied my work as both a choreographer and director, and they believed I could bring something unique to the Baaghi series.”