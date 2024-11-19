A night of musical magic with Laqshay Kapoor

Laqshay Kapoor is quickly becoming one of Bollywood’s most exciting voices. His latest song, Dil Se Dil Tak from Bawaal, has been topping the charts, and it’s clear this rising star isn’t slowing down anytime soon. But it was his recent performance in Hyderabad that caught people’s attention. From the moment he stepped onto the stage, the crowd went wild. His rich and emotional voice filled the room as he sang a mix of Bollywood hits and heartfelt Sufi songs.

The energy was contagious. Fans were singing along, clapping, and even swaying to the music, completely captivated by Laqshay’s presence. Something about his performances makes you feel like you’re part of the moment, not just a spectator. By the end of the night, it was evident that Laqshay Kapoor wasn’t just another singer — he was an artist with the rare ability to connect with his audience on a deeply personal level.

Excerpts

How excited are you to perform in Hyderabad?

This is my second performance in Hyderabad; the first one went well. Hyderabad, especially for North Indians, is a unique market with a crowd that’s young, vibrant, musical, and has a great sense of style, blending both class and mass appeal. It’s always fun and filled with music here, and the vibe is fantastic. So, I’m excited and hopeful that I can give a great performance, just like I did in the last show!

Hyderabad is known for its passionate music lovers, so how does performing here differ from other cities?

People in Hyderabad have a refined sense of music, with a well-developed taste, partly because South Indian music is very evolved. The South constantly brings new flavours and elements to the music scene, which Bollywood is now incorporating. Performing here feels a bit more challenging because we need to deliver something musically stronger than we might in other cities, given the audience’s sensitivity to quality. It’s always fun, though, as the creative energy is notably stronger in cities like Hyderabad and Bengaluru.

How did you start your journey?

My journey has, in many ways, been a fluke — something unplanned that I feel was laid out by God. I believe everyone’s path is guided by a higher power. Although I knew I had a decent voice, blessed by God, I only sang for myself and never dreamed of becoming a professional singer, doing concerts, or singing in movies.