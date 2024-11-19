‘Documentary filmmakers are troublemakers’: Filmmaker Sarvnik Kaur

How does one show the adverse effects of climate change on-screen? It is one thing to observe the steep increase in temperatures and the alarming rise in seawater levels through animated visuals but can it be conveyed through the camera? For Sarvnik Kaur, director of the documentary Against The Tide (released recently on Mubi), telling the story of climate change was through looking at the lives of two Koli fishermen in Mumbai. “I realized that climate change actually looks like social, financial, and familial pressure,” she says.

However, it took her some time to arrive at that realisation. When she began working on the film, it was the idea of displacement that really intrigued her, being from a family that had experienced it first-hand. Her grandparents came from Pakistan at the time of the partition in 1947 and she had seen her parents’ home getting burned during the 1984 anti-Sikh riots in Delhi.

“A lot of your personal history gets lost in this process of political displacement and the trauma that it leaves behind for generations is immense,” she says. It was around 2015-16 that she started hearing stories of the Koli people getting displaced due to the coastal road project in Mumbai. “I wanted to make a film about the land belonging to the Koli people,” says Sarvnik.

That is how she began working with a fisherwoman’s collective and made some short videos to support their cause. She started going to protests and demonstrations along with the Koli women. It was during one such instance that she came up with a new perspective to approach her film. “I felt a certain desensitisation as I looked around and thought that people don’t have time to work on social causes,” she says, adding, “I realised that the language of protest doesn’t work. I should not approach the film as an activist but as a filmmaker and storyteller.” After that, she changed her outlook. “I freed myself from the baggage of being an activist.”