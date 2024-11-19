First look of Farhan Akhtar’s '120 Bahadur' unveiled

Farhan Akhtar’s first look from his upcoming film 120 Bahadur was unveiled by the makers on Monday. The film is directed by Razneesh ‘Razy’ Ghai with a screenplay by Rajeev G Menon and dialogues by Sumit Arora.

The film will tell the story of Major Bhati and the soldiers of Charlie Company of the 13 Kumaon Regiment. The military action film is set against the backdrop of the 1962 Indo-China war and draws inspiration from the Battle of Rezang La, where 120 Indian soldiers fought against several hundred Chinese troops.

Sharing the film’s first look, Farhan wrote on social media, “It’s been 62 years since 1962. Today, we honor the unparalleled courage and sacrifice of the heroes of Rezang La. 120 Bahadur is our tribute to the valor and the indomitable spirit of Major Shaitan Singh and his brave men, who stood their ground against insurmountable odds.”

The film features music by Amit Trivedi and lyrics by Javed Akhtar. It is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan and Amit Chandrra. It will be released in theatres in 2025.