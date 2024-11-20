Hours after AR Rahman, his bassist Mohini Dey announces split from husband, urges 'no judgements'

Bassist Mohini Dey, part of AR Rahman's troupe, has announced her separation from composer Mark Hartsuch. The couple shared a joint Instagram post describing their decision to part ways as mutual. This announcement follows hours after the news of AR Rahman and Saira Banu's split.
The couple shared a joint Instagram post describing their decision to part ways as mutual. In her post, Mohini wrote, "With a heavy heart, Mark and I announce that we have separated. First, as a commitment to our friends and family, this is a mutual understanding between us. While we remain great friends, we both have decided that we want different things in life and separation through mutual agreement was the best way to proceed (sic)."
She requested that friends and fans support them and not judge them. "The big thing we want to wish is love to everyone out there in the world. We appreciate your support in all of the ways you have given it to us. Please honor the decision we have made by being positive towards us at this time and respecting our privacy. We would appreciate no judgements," she concluded the statement.''
Mohini, 29, is a bassist from Kolkata and a member of Gaan Bangla's Wind of Change. She has performed with AR Rahman in over 40 shows worldwide and released her self-titled debut album in August 2023.
AR Rahman and Saira Banu's separation
AR Rahman and Saira Banu announced their separation on Tuesday evening, attributing the decision to "significant emotional strain in their relationship." The couple, who married in 1995, are parents to three children.
Shortly after midnight, Rahman took to Twitter, writing, “We had hoped to reach the grand thirty, but all things, it seems, carry an unseen end. Even the throne of God might tremble at the weight of broken hearts. Yet, in this shattering, we seek meaning, though the pieces may not find their place again. To our friends, thank you for your kindness and for respecting our privacy as we walk through this fragile chapter.”