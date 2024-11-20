Hours after AR Rahman, his bassist Mohini Dey announces split from husband, urges 'no judgements'

Bassist Mohini Dey, part of AR Rahman's troupe, has announced her separation from composer Mark Hartsuch. The couple shared a joint Instagram post describing their decision to part ways as mutual. This announcement follows hours after the news of AR Rahman and Saira Banu's split.

The couple shared a joint Instagram post describing their decision to part ways as mutual. In her post, Mohini wrote, "With a heavy heart, Mark and I announce that we have separated. First, as a commitment to our friends and family, this is a mutual understanding between us. While we remain great friends, we both have decided that we want different things in life and separation through mutual agreement was the best way to proceed (sic)."