'Responsibility of every citizen to go and vote': Sonu Sood, Ali Fazal and other celebs seen at Maha polls

MUMBAI: The Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 commenced on Wednesday morning, with polling starting at 7 am and concluding at 6 pm.

The election, taking place across 288 constituencies, has seen an overwhelming number of candidates vying for a seat, with 4,136 individuals contesting, including 2,086 independents.

Several celebrities from the film fraternity, including actors Sonu Sood, Akshay Kumar, Rajkummar Rao, Gautami Kapoor, and Ali Fazal, cast their votes early in the day and urged citizens to participate in this crucial democratic process.

Actor Sonu Sood interacted with the media, emphasizing the importance of voting as a civic duty.

"Vote, it's very important for the country. It's the responsibility of every citizen to go and vote. Don't make it a holiday, just go and vote," he said.