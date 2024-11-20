Shah Rukh Khan announces son Aryan Khan’s debut web series, set to release in 2025

On Tuesday, Shah Rukh Khan took to social media to announce that his son Aryan Khan will be making his debut as a creator and director for an upcoming Netflix series, scheduled for release in 2025. The series is produced by Gauri Khan under the banner of Red Chillies Entertainment and is set against the backdrop of the film industry.

A press release shared by the makers reveals, “The series combines a high-stakes narrative with self-aware humor, featuring blockbuster cameos and larger-than-life characters, offering an unforgettable, tongue-in-cheek take on Indian cinema.”

Shah Rukh Khan expressed his excitement, stating, “We are thrilled to present this new series with Netflix, which offers a fresh perspective on the glamorous cinematic world and the challenges of succeeding as an outsider. It’s a unique narrative brought to life by Aryan, the passionate team at Red Chillies Entertainment, and many other creative minds. This one’s going to be all heart, all hustle, and packed with entertainment.”

Monika Shergill, VP - Content, Netflix India, also shared her enthusiasm: “We are excited to collaborate with Red Chillies Entertainment once again, this time on a very special series directed by Aryan Khan. Aryan brings a bold and dynamic directorial vision to the project, creating something truly unique and thoroughly entertaining. This series reflects our shared passion for fresh voices and quality storytelling, and we can’t wait for our members to experience it.”

This series will mark Netflix and Red Chillies Entertainment’s sixth collaboration, following successful projects such as Darlings, Bhashak, Class of '83, Betaal, and Bard of Blood.

