Role in film should not only move or entertain people but represent people: Manoj Bajpayee

PANAJI: Acclaimed actor and a four-time national award winner Manoj Bajpayee on Friday said that his role as an actor is not merely to entertain or move audiences, but to truly represent them.
He also spoke passionately about his obsession with the craft, noting that acting is a never-ending process that continues to fascinate and drive him.
The actor also discussed the distinction between theatre and film, stressing that while theatre is an actor’s medium, film is fundamentally a director’s medium.
"In cinema, there are many other elements and dimensions at play, which shape the final narrative. It’s a collaborative process," he explained.
Known for his versatility, the actor expressed his desire to continue exploring diverse roles and genres, refusing to be confined to any particular type of cinema.
"I don’t want to limit myself to mainstream cinema or any particular genre. I always seek to explore my characters with every new project. My focus has always been on delivering a performance that brings something unique to the table," Bajpayee, who is known for his role in critically acclaimed role in Hindi film Satya and recent OTT series The Family Man said.
He was speaking at an In-Conversation session on the sidelines of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) being held On Goa. The session provided a rare glimpse into the mind of one of India's most respected actors.
Expressing his concern over the current state of society and the film industry, he said, it’s a difficult time when society as well as the industry is full of uncertainty, conflict and confusion.
"Independent cinema is the only genre, which stays true to the art of cinema. It’s time to mentor independent cinema, which can ensure growth of Indian cinema. Without it cinema would be nothing else, but business," Bajpayee asserted.
Earlier, Padma Shri recipient also spoke about his highly anticipated film Despatch. Along with the cast and crew of the film, he shed light on the film's creation, challenges, and the gripping narrative that explores the dark side of journalism.
"We started filming during the pandemic, which itself was a humongous challenge. We were shooting in Mumbai during the Delta wave, and many of us got infected. But we returned to continue shooting after that, overcoming tremendous obstacles,” Bajpayee said.
“The script, written by Ishani and Kannu, is incredibly real and captivating. It’s a story about a journalist whose ambition and professional drive affects his personal life,” he remarked.
He spoke about how the intense preparation for the role of a journalist affected him mentally but also helped him grow as an actor.