Role in film should not only move or entertain people but represent people: Manoj Bajpayee

PANAJI: Acclaimed actor and a four-time national award winner Manoj Bajpayee on Friday said that his role as an actor is not merely to entertain or move audiences, but to truly represent them.

He also spoke passionately about his obsession with the craft, noting that acting is a never-ending process that continues to fascinate and drive him.

The actor also discussed the distinction between theatre and film, stressing that while theatre is an actor’s medium, film is fundamentally a director’s medium.

"In cinema, there are many other elements and dimensions at play, which shape the final narrative. It’s a collaborative process," he explained.

Known for his versatility, the actor expressed his desire to continue exploring diverse roles and genres, refusing to be confined to any particular type of cinema.

"I don’t want to limit myself to mainstream cinema or any particular genre. I always seek to explore my characters with every new project. My focus has always been on delivering a performance that brings something unique to the table," Bajpayee, who is known for his role in critically acclaimed role in Hindi film Satya and recent OTT series The Family Man said.

He was speaking at an In-Conversation session on the sidelines of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) being held On Goa. The session provided a rare glimpse into the mind of one of India's most respected actors.