'Street harassment is never your fault', says Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

NEW DELHI: Actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan addressed the issue of street harassment on the occasion of International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, urging women to never compromise on one's worth and "look the problem directly in the eye".

Aishwarya posted a video on her Instagram handle on Monday as a part of the training programme against street harassment for a beauty brand.

"On this International Day for the elimination of violence against women, join @lorealparis's Stand Up against street harassment training program. We're all worth it (sic)" the 51-year-old captioned the post.