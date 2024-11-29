Shahid Kapoor-Rosshan Andrrews film 'Deva' to release on January 31

Shahid Kapoor’s action-thriller Deva will be released in theatres on January 31 next year, the makers said on Thursday. It was earlier set to be released on February 14, 2025. Directed by Malayalam filmmaker Rosshan Andrrews, the film also stars Pooja Hegde and Pavail Gulati in pivotal roles.

Sharing an old poster of Shahid from the film, the makers wrote in the caption, “Sit tight, ‘cause the wait just got shorter! Deva is coming your way sooner than you think—January 31st, 2025!

The hype is real, the energy is through the roof, and we’re beyond excited to bring you this action-packed thriller earlier than expected! Mark your calendars and get ready for a heart-pumping experience that you won’t forget!”

Deva is produced by Siddharth Roy Kapoor and Zee Studios. It is written by Hussain Dalal (2 States, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani), Arshad Syed (Shaadi Ke Side Effects, Student of the Year 2) and Sumit Arora (Jawan, Chandu Champion).

Shahid was seen earlier this year in the romantic-comedy Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, opposite Kriti Sanon.