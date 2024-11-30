Actor Sharad Kapoor accused of misbehaving with woman, FIR registered

MUMBAI: A case has been registered against Bollywood actor Sharad Kapoor for allegedly misbehaving with a woman and touching her inappropriately at his house in the western suburbs here, police said on Saturday.

The alleged incident occurred at the actor's residence in Khar earlier this week, an official said. The 32-year-old woman, in her complaint, has alleged that Kapoor invited her to his house on the pretext of discussing a film shoot. He called her into his bedroom, behaved inappropriately and forcibly touched her, the official said.

He also allegedly sent the woman a message on WhatsApp using foul language after their meeting, he said. The official said the woman claimed that she came in contact with the actor on Facebook and later communicated with him through video calls.

Based on a complaint, the police have registered a first information report (FIR) against Kapoor under sections 74 (using criminal force or assaulting a woman with the intention of outraging her modesty), 75 (sexual harassment) and 79 (insult the modesty of a woman through words, gestures, sounds, or any object), he said.

Further probe is underway, the official said.

Kapoor featured in Shah Rukh Khan-starrer "Josh", "Kargil LOC" and "Lakshya".