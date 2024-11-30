‘Hard work came first, stardom later’: Actor Adivi Sesh

Actor Adivi Sesh’s career in Tollywood has included a variety of roles and genres. From playing Bhadra in Baahubali to Agent Gopi in Goodachari, Sesh has established himself as one of the most versatile performers in the industry, having played complicated characters with profound emotional arcs as well as action-packed thrillers. During a recent conversation, he discussed his path, approach to acting, and planned projects. Excerpts from the interview:

You’ve worked across various genres, from action to suspense thrillers, and portrayed both protagonists and antagonists. What drives you to take on such diverse roles, and how do you prepare for each one?

I find it strange that people classify Kshanam and Goodachari just as ‘thrillers.’ Each story has a different emotional drive. I don’t plan, I just follow what comes to my heart.

If it touches me, I believe it’ll touch the audience. The challenge is not just making good cinema, but making art that influences the culture. The antagonist I’m most proud of is Munna in Panja. As a protagonist, I’m equally thankful for Major, my dream project. My prep is always tailored to the role. For example, the Madanapalle slang I practiced for Dacoit was a lot of fun.

Among all the characters you’ve portrayed, is there one that you feel closest to? And, is there a specific character you dream of playing?

I think Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan is the one role I truly sunk into, a role that became part of my psyche. So much of it can be attributed to the great man (Major Sandeep) . I’ve always dreamed of playing the warrior Karna. I see many similarities in the personalities of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan and Karna from the Mahabharata.

How does Goodachari 2 build on the first film, and what can audiences expect from your character?

I can only say that shooting is now 50 per cent complete. It is the biggest film I have ever done—a truly massive film spanning six countries, including Europe and a planned North American schedule. The G2 set is dynamic, with massive crews, locations, stunts, and twists. I’m living the dream, something I’ve envisioned since I was 14.