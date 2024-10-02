Punjabi actor Delbar Arya joins Shahid Kapoor starrer 'Ashwatthama: The Saga Continues'

Punjabi actor Delbar Arya will be a part of the cast of the Shahid Kapoor-headliner Ashwatthama: The Saga Continues. As per a PR handout quoting a source, Delbar has been cast for a pivotal role.

"Delbar has been roped in for the film and she will soon start the shoot. Though we can't reveal much about her character or the film, her role in the film will be something different from what we have seen her doing before,” said the source.

Directed by Kannada filmmaker Sachin B Ravi, Ashwatthama will delve into the myth of the Mahabharata warrior, known for his immortality, and how he navigates the complexities of modern-day conflicts. A VFX artist, Sachin Ravi made his directorial debut with Avane Srimannarayana, starring Rakshit Shetty.

Earlier, Vicky Kaushal was in talks of doing the lead role in a film on the same subject called The Immortal Ashwatthama. It was going to be directed by Uri: The Surgical Strike (2019) fame Aditya Dhar and produced by Ronnie Screwvala. However, the project was eventually shelved.

Ashwatthama- The Saga Continues is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, and Deepshika Deshmukh under their banner Pooja Entertainment and will be released in 5 languages: Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.