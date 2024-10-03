AR Rahman joins Pratik Gandhi-Hansal Mehta’s next titled 'Gandhi'

AR Rahman will be composing music for Hansal Mehta’s upcoming series Gandhi. The Grammy and Academy Award-winning music composer and the series director took to social media on Wednesday, on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti to make the announcement.

The show stars Pratik Gandhi as the father of the nation, Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi. It also features Pratik’s real-life wife Bhamini Oza in the role of Kasturba Gandhi. Tom Felton, Libby Mai, Molly Wright, Ralph Adeniyi, James Murray, Lindon Alexander, Jonno Davies, and Simon Lennon also round out the cast.

Rahman took to Instagram and shared a clip that shows Pratik as a young Gandhi to make the announcement. “On the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, remembering the Mahatma and thrilled to announce this very special collaboration!” he wrote. Hansal also shared the same video and captioned the post, “Maestro A.R. Rahman joins Team Gandhi!”

Expressing his views on the collaboration, Rahman said, “Watching Gandhiji’s younger life is a revelation—his experiments with truth, life, and so many other things show the evolution of his character. I am deeply honoured to be scoring the music for this story, in collaboration with Applause Entertainment and under the articulate direction of Hansal Mehta.”

Hansal added, “Gandhi is a deeply human retelling of MK Gandhi’s life story, a story that continues to inspire generations. Having A.R. Rahman joining us on this journey is truly a dream come true. His music has the unique ability to elevate storytelling and for a project of this scale and significance.” Backed by Applause Entertainment, the upcoming show is based on historian and author Ramachandra Guha’s books Gandhi Before India and Gandhi: The Years that Changed the World.

The upcoming series marks the reunion of Hansal and Pratik, who previously worked in Scam 1992 and the Baai segment of Modern Love: Mumbai.