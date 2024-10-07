Fawad Khan to make Bollywood comeback in rom-com 'Abir Gulaal' opposite Vaani Kapoor

The wait is finally over for the Indian fans of Pakistani actor Fawad Khan! The actor will be making his Bollywood comeback with a romantic comedy titled Abir Gulaal where he will be seen sharing screen space for the first time with actor Vaani Kapoor.
Fawad and Vaani kickstarted the shoot on September 29 in London.
Produced by Vivek B Agrawal, Avantika Hari, and Rakesh Sippy, Abir Gulal will be directed by Aarti S Bagdi (Chalti Rahe Zindagi) who gave a hint about the film's storyline.
"The film explores the journey of two individuals who unintentionally help each other heal, with love blossoming as an unexpected consequence," she said.
The makers released the film's first-look poster which is billed as an international production with a support cast from India and UK.
Talking more about the project, the producers said, “Fawad has a massive global fan base, and we anticipate that audiences and his fans will wholeheartedly embrace this film, as it showcases him in his most endearing role yet."
They also added that the chemistry between Fawad and Vaani is expected to light up the screen with their captivating performances and undeniable charm.
This news is a delight for all Indian fans as the heartthrob was away from Indian cinema for almost eight years since the ban on Pakistani artistes after the 2016 Uri attack.
Besides acting, Fawad Khan is also a producer, screenwriter, songwriter and singer who is known for his work in films and television.
He made his film debut with a supporting role in the social drama, Khuda Kay Liye (2007), one of Pakistan's highest-grossing films.
Coming to his Indian projects, Fawad made his debut in Bollywood with the Sonam Kapoor starrer Khoobsurat, a romantic comedy-drama by Shashanka Ghosh. He played the role of a young handsome prince named Vikram Singh Rathore which then led to his mammoth fanbase here. The actor was known for his deep voice, polished acting skills and suave.
Although he was last seen in Karan Johar’s 2016 romantic drama Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, many remember him for his remarkable performance as a closeted gay writer in the 2016 family drama Kapoor & Sons.
Meanwhile, Vaani Kapoor received critical acclaim for playing a trans character in the 2021 rom-com Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui. She will also be seen in the Netflix crime thriller series Mandala Murders and coming-of-age Bollywood drama-comedy Badtameez Gill.