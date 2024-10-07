Fawad Khan to make Bollywood comeback in rom-com 'Abir Gulaal' opposite Vaani Kapoor

The wait is finally over for the Indian fans of Pakistani actor Fawad Khan! The actor will be making his Bollywood comeback with a romantic comedy titled Abir Gulaal where he will be seen sharing screen space for the first time with actor Vaani Kapoor.

Fawad and Vaani kickstarted the shoot on September 29 in London.

Produced by Vivek B Agrawal, Avantika Hari, and Rakesh Sippy, Abir Gulal will be directed by Aarti S Bagdi (Chalti Rahe Zindagi) who gave a hint about the film's storyline.

"The film explores the journey of two individuals who unintentionally help each other heal, with love blossoming as an unexpected consequence," she said.

The makers released the film's first-look poster which is billed as an international production with a support cast from India and UK.

Talking more about the project, the producers said, “Fawad has a massive global fan base, and we anticipate that audiences and his fans will wholeheartedly embrace this film, as it showcases him in his most endearing role yet."

They also added that the chemistry between Fawad and Vaani is expected to light up the screen with their captivating performances and undeniable charm.