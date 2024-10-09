'All We Imagine As Light' books Nov release in India, to open MAMI Mumbai Festival next week

NEW DELHI: Payal Kapadia's "All We Imagine As Light", the winner of the Grand Prix award at the 77th Cannes Film Festival, will hit Indian screens in November followed by its premiere at the MAMI Mumbai Film Festival, where it will serve as the opening film.

The Malayalam-Hindi film was released in limited screens in Kerala on September 21 by Rana Daggubati's production house Spirit Media.

"All We Imagine As Light", an official India-France co-production between Chalk and Cheese Films and Another Birth from India and petit chaos from France, arrived in theatres across France on October 2.

Kapadia, who made history as the first Indian filmmaker to win the prestigious Grand Prix at Cannes in May, said she is looking forward to the release of the movie in other parts of the country.

"I am so excited for the India release this November! I hope that many people go to watch it. It is such a wonderful feeling for any filmmaker," the director said in a statement.

Led by Kani Kusruti and Divya Prabha, "All We Imagine As Light" narrates the story of two Kerala nurses Prabha and Anu co-habiting in Mumbai.

It is titled "Prabhayay Ninachathellam" in Malayalam.

Daggubati, whose banner acquired the exclusive rights to distribute the film in India, said they are thrilled to bring Kapadia's movie to more audiences in November, starting with MAMI.

"Our partnership with this incredible film is a step forward in our efforts to bring compelling and moving stories from different parts of the country to audiences everywhere," he added.

"All We Imagine As Light" will open the MAMI Mumbai Film Festival 2024 on October 18.

Interim festival director Shivendra Singh Dungarpur said they are delighted to open the festival this year with the film which resonates with the kind of cinema it is known for.

"'All We Imagine as Light' will always be remembered as a film that won the Grand Prix at Cannes, but it is also an independent film that faced many challenges, especially in finding funding, before it debuted in competition at Cannes and won accolades all over the world.

"As we begin a new phase in MAMI, this film embodies the kind of cinema that MAMI would like to showcase and provide a platform that will celebrate and enable independent cinema of every kind to reach a wider audience," Dungarpur said in a statement.

MAMI Mumbai Film Festival, which will run till October 24, will present a line-up of over 110 films in more than 50 languages, including features and non-features across all genres.

Kapadia said she is "honoured" that "All We Imagine as Light" will be screened at MAMI, a film festival which introduced her to world cinema.

"When I was a student in Mumbai, I got a glimpse into world cinema and cinema from other parts of the country because of MAMI.

I am happy that people in Mumbai would be able to see the film here first," the filmmaker said in a separate statement.

Also starring Chhaya Kadam, "All We Imagine As Light" was also the first film from India to make it to the Cannes' main competition in 30 years.