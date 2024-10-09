Fabulous Lives Vs Bollywood Wives trailer out

The trailer of the third season of Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives has recently been unveiled. The reality tv series this time is titled Fabulous Lives Vs Bollywood Wives and will see three rich wives from Delhi — Riddhima Kapoor, Shalini Passi and Kalyani Saha — join the original cast of Maheep Kapoor, Neelam Kothari Soni, Seema Sajdeh, and Bhavana Pandey.

The trailer starts off as a ‘90s telemarketing commercial and shows Kapoor, Kothari, Sajdeh and Pandey vexed with household chores. “Does your life lack spice?” we hear in a voiceover. As we spring back to the present, we are introduced to Kapoor, Passi and Saha who vow to “steal all the TRPs”. This time, it is Delhi vs Mumbai.

About the new entrants:

Kapoor is the daughter of veteran actors Neetu Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor’s sister, while Passi is an entrepreneur and the wife of Sanjay Passi, chairman of PASCO Group, and Saha is founder of Rezon Luxury Silverware.

Sharing the trailer on Instagram, Netflix India captioned the post, “This season, it’s all about the fabulous rivalry between Delhi and Mumbai. Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives arrives on 18 October only on Netflix!”

Previously, executive producer of the show, Karan Johar, had said in a statement, “After the success of the first two seasons, the challenge for both the teams, at Dharmatic and Netflix, was to figure a way to give fans a season that has everything they love about the show and also manages to take them by surprise.

So this season, the Bollywood Wives will step out of their comfort zone as they enter a new city and face off with Delhi’s best-known divas. What happens when the bling of Delhi excess battles it out against the swag of Bollywood star power? Season 3 will be entertaining, funny, emotional, dramatic, over the top…but at the heart of it all, it remains an exploration of the many faces of friendship. If you have watched and loved us in the last two seasons, we assure you Season 3 will be worth the wait.”