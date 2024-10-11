Rohit Shetty announces re-release of Ajay Devgn-starrer 'Singham'

MUMBAI: Ahead of the release of 'Singham Again' on Diwali, filmmaker Rohit Shetty and actor Ajay Devgn have decided to take you back to the original story. The duo has decided to re-release the first part of the film in theatres on October 18.

Sharing the update, Rohit on Instagram wrote, "BEFORE HE COMES WITH HIS FULL FORCE ON DIWALI! Experience how it all began again Experience the mass again Experience the euphoria again Experience SINGHAM once more before SINGHAM AGAIN! Re-Releasing in cinemas on 18th October."

Ajay, too, expressed his excitement about the re-release of 'Singham' with the Instagram caption, "Aali re aali aata tumchi baari aali...movie wapas dekhne ki #Singham re-releasing in theatres again."

'Singham' was originally released in 2011. It featured Ajay in cop avatar alongside actors Kajal Aggarwal and Prakash Raj. The film turned out to be one of the biggest blockbusters of that year.

Rohit expanded the franchise with a successful sequel in 2014. Kareena Kapoor Khan essayed the role of the female lead in the film.