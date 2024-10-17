Maantrika, a film on reality and illusion set to release this week

Superstitions about various aspects of daily life exist around the world, with many still holding onto them today. Director Vyanavarna Jammu offers a cautionary note on this: “Don’t blindly trust superstitions; there are deeper truths behind them.” He invites audiences to explore themes of illusion and reality in his upcoming film, Maantrika, set to release in 40 to 50 theaters across the state on October 18 through Vijay Cinemas.

Maantrika delves into the search for truth amid both positive and negative forces. Vyanavarna Jammu takes on multiple roles in the film, serving as director, producer, and actor, portraying Vyasa Van Krishna, a determined ghost hunter.

The story unfolds along the border of Karnataka and Maharashtra, following a captivating time travel narrative from morning to evening. “First, we need to overcome the fears in our minds. Alongside horror, we aim to deliver a meaningful message to society,” explains the director.

The film features talented actors Radhika Mali Patil and Maithili Nayak in leading roles, adding depth to the intriguing plot.

Produced under the Krishna Sankula Branding Pictures banner, the soundtrack of Maantrika is composed by Stalin, with cinematography by Anil Antony and Ramesh Marripalli, and action sequences choreographed by Lion G Gangaraju.