'All We Imagine As Light' to release in India on November 22

Payal Kapadia’s Grand Prix-winning film All We Imagine as Light (AWIAL) will hit theatres in India on November 22. Payal and actor-producer Rana Daggubati, whose company Spirit Media is distributing the film in the country, shared their thoughts on the film’s global journey and its upcoming plans.

Speaking about AWIAL’s theatrical release in India, Payal shared, “This film has been years in the making, and with our partnership with Spirit Media, I am incredibly excited for the next phase. It is for the first time that a film of mine will be released in theatres and Indian audiences will finally be able to buy tickets and experience it on a big screen, where cinema truly comes to life.”

Rana expressed his enthusiasm and said, “We are very excited to bring this incredible film to Indian theatres. At Spirit Media, we are committed to bringing unique and meaningful stories to audiences across the country. Payal has made a beautiful film, and we can’t wait to share it with Indian audiences.”

AWIAL will be screened in all major cities, including Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune, Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram and Kolkata.

The film is an Indo-French co-production between Petit Chaos from France and Chalk & Cheese and Another Birth from India.