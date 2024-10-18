Tamannaah Bhatia and Avinash Tiwary to headline Neeraj Pandey’s next film

After Khakee: The Bihar Chapter, filmmaker Neeraj Pandey is set to reunite with actor Avinash Tiwary for a Netflix original titled Sikandar Ka Muqaddar. The film, described by the streaming service as “a globe-trotting adventure and the heist of the century”, will also star Tamannaah Bhatia.

Sikandar Ka Muqaddar is backed by Shital Bhatia and Neeraj’s production house Friday Filmworks. “I am excited for its release. It should be out in the next couple of months, and I hope everyone enjoys it,” said Shital. She also praised Avinash’s acting prowess and added, “When Neeraj was writing the film, he felt Avinash was perfect for the role. That’s how we cast him, and he has done an exceptional job.”

Neeraj last helmed the Ajay Devgn and Tabu starrer romantic-drama Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha. Avinash, last seen in Madgaon Express, was in the news recently after his 2018 film Laila Majnu was re-released and fared well at the box office. Tamannaah was last seen in the hit song Aaj Ki Raat from the year’s blockbuster Stree 2.