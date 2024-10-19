Akshay Kumar, R Madhavan, Ananya Panday team up for Karan Johar’s untitled film

Akshay Kumar, R Madhavan and Ananya Panday will be teaming up for the first time for an untitled film based on a major case fought against the British by Malayali barrister Chettur Sankaran Nair.

The film will be helmed by Karan Singh Tyagi. It is adapted from the book The Case that Shook the Empire by Raghu Palat and Pushpa Palat. The book is about one of the longest trials in history, about a defamation case filed by Sir Michael O’Dwyer, the architect of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre, against C Sankaran Nair over a book the latter published detailing the atrocities of the British Raj in Punjab.

The film is backed by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions along with Leo Media Collective and Cape of Good Films. It’s slated to release on March 14, 2025.

Akshay, last seen in a cameo in Stree 2, next has the multistarrer Singham Again lined up for release. Madhavan was last seen playing the villain in the Ajay Devgn starrer occult-horror film Shaitaan. Ananya headlined the recent Netflix release CTRL, directed by Vikramaditya Motwane.