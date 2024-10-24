IFFI 2024: Randeep Hooda's Swatantrya Veer Savarkar to be opening film in Indian Panorama

NEW DELHI: ‘Swatantrya Veer Savarkar’ directed by Randeep Hooda will be the opening feature film in the Indian Panorama at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI). The Indian Panorama, a flagship section of IFFI, will showcase 25 feature films and 20 non-feature films this year. The 25 feature films, including five films from mainstream cinema, have been chosen from a broad spectrum of 384 contemporary Indian feature films.
Hooda is also the co-writer and producer of ‘Swatantrya Veer Savarkar’ which was released in March. The movie presents a detailed biographical sketch of Savarkar from his childhood including the key events from his life.
The ministry of information and broadcasting (MI&B) said that a package of 20 non-feature films would be screened in the Indian Panorama selected from a spectrum of 262 films. “The package of non-feature films exemplifies the capacity of emerging and established filmmakers to document, investigate, entertain and also reflect contemporary Indian values. The Jury’s choice for the opening film in the non-feature category is ‘Ghar Jaisa Kuch (Ladakhi)’, directed by Harsh Sangani,” said an official.
The nice-day event IFFI in Goa will begin on November 20.
The Feature Film Jury is headed by acclaimed film director, actor and screenwriter Chandra Prakash Dwivedi. The jury comprises 12 members, who individually represent various acclaimed films and are well-known film professionals, while collectively representing the diverse Indian film fraternity, said the ministry.
The other members of the jury include Manoj Joshi (actor), Susmita Mukherjee (actor), Himansu Sekhar Khatua, (director), Oinam Gautam Singh, (director), Ashuu Trikha, (director), SM Patil, (director and writer) and Priya Krishnaswamy (director).
The list of feature films selected in the Indian Panorama 2024 includes Kerebete (Kannada), Venkya (Kannada), Jui Phool (Assamese), Mahavatar Narsimha (Hindi), Jigarthanda Double X (Tamil), Article 370 (Hindi), Srikanth (Hindi), Aamar Boss (Bengali) and Bramayugam (Malayalam).
In the mainstream cinema section, the selected films are Karkhanu (Gujarati), 12th Fail (Hindi), Manjummel Boys (Malayalam), Swargarath (Assamese) and Kalki 2898 AD (3D) (Telugu).
The Indian Panorama was introduced in 1978 as part of the IFFI umbrella to promote Indian films.