IFFI 2024: Randeep Hooda's Swatantrya Veer Savarkar to be opening film in Indian Panorama

NEW DELHI: ‘Swatantrya Veer Savarkar’ directed by Randeep Hooda will be the opening feature film in the Indian Panorama at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI). The Indian Panorama, a flagship section of IFFI, will showcase 25 feature films and 20 non-feature films this year. The 25 feature films, including five films from mainstream cinema, have been chosen from a broad spectrum of 384 contemporary Indian feature films.

Hooda is also the co-writer and producer of ‘Swatantrya Veer Savarkar’ which was released in March. The movie presents a detailed biographical sketch of Savarkar from his childhood including the key events from his life.

The ministry of information and broadcasting (MI&B) said that a package of 20 non-feature films would be screened in the Indian Panorama selected from a spectrum of 262 films. “The package of non-feature films exemplifies the capacity of emerging and established filmmakers to document, investigate, entertain and also reflect contemporary Indian values. The Jury’s choice for the opening film in the non-feature category is ‘Ghar Jaisa Kuch (Ladakhi)’, directed by Harsh Sangani,” said an official.

The nice-day event IFFI in Goa will begin on November 20.