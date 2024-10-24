Shoojit Sircar’s next with Abhishek Bachchan to release on November 22

Shoojit Sircar’s next film with Abhishek Bachchan, I Want To Talk, will hit theatres on November 22. The makers took to social media to share a teaser for the film that shows a bobblehead made after Abhishek’s character in the film. A voiceover ensues: “I don’t just love to talk, I live to talk. That’s the only difference between the living and the dead, the dead can’t talk.”

The film’s production house Rising Sun Films captioned the post, “We all know that one person who lives to talk. Here’s the story of a man who always looks at the brighter side of life, no matter what life throws at him.”

Billed as a slice-of-life film, I Want To Talk marks the first collaboration between Abhishek and Shoojit. The latter has earlier teamed up with Abhishek’s father, Amitabh Bachchan, on films like Piku and Gulabo Sitabo. The director’s last film was the patriotic thriller Sardar Udham.