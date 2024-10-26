Man in charge

There are actors who jump through hoops to be in the limelight, and there are actors whom the spotlight simply follows. Arshad Warsi is the latter. He is among actors who have spent a lifetime doing supporting roles, yet garnered the popularity of a lead character, be it as Circuit in Munnabhai MBBS, as Madhav in the Golmaal franchise, as Aditya in Dhamaal, and as Ranjan in Salaam Namaste. His run as a lead, barring the Ishqiya franchise and Jolly LLB, hasn’t been as fruitful.

The actor is out to try his luck yet again with his new film Banda Singh Chaudhury, where he plays the titular revolutionary against the backdrop of the 1971 Indo-Pak war, and the subsequent communal riots in Punjab.

“I have nothing to complain about. Looking back at my journey, from where I started and where I am now, I am very satisfied,” he says adding, “In this film, I play a common man who is pushed into violence; to pick up a gun in order to protect his family. He exemplifies the human spirit in difficult times.” Bankrolled by Arbaaz Khan Productions, the film, which released on October 25, also stars Meher Vij.

Given how naturally acting seems to come to Warsi, it is interesting to discover that he had no inclination towards becoming an actor. “I ended up learning a lot of things required to be an actor, including gymnastics and dancing, as hobbies. Somehow, I now understand that there was a divine force training me to become an actor without me knowing,” he says.

In fact, it was a choreography gig— a track for the film Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja (1993)— that became an entry point for his acting career. He was then offered a role by Jaya Bachchan in Tere Mere Sapne. Since then, he has donned many hats—an actor, dancer and host. He has also been a judge on the celebrity-based dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa.