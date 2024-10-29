Crime-thriller 'Mirzapur' gets a film adaptation

Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal and Divyenndu’s crime-thriller web series Mirzapur will be adapted into a film, the makers announced on Monday.

It will be released in theatres in 2026. Created by Puneet Krishna and directed by Gurmmeet Singh, Mirzapur The Film will feature the characters from the show, Kaleen Bhaiya (Pankaj), Guddu Pandit (Ali) and Munna Tripathi (Divyenndu) along with Abhishek Banerjee who plays the role of Compounder.

Producers Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar of Excel Entertainment said in a joint statement, “It is a landmark milestone for us to bring the quintessential Mirzapur experience to our audiences, yet again, but this time on the big screen.

We believe that adapting such a treasured series into a film will undoubtedly make for an even more engrossing watch, allowing audiences to immerse themselves in the world of Mirzapur like never before. We are stoked to collaborate with Prime Video, once again, and look forward to delivering a grand cinematic experience, which will truly live up to the expectations of our dedicated fanbase.”

The first season of Mirzapur was released in 2018 on Prime Video, paving the way for subsequent seasons which were released in 2020 and in July earlier this year. Over the years, the show has gained popularity for its darkly comic tone and violent exploration of crime laced with politics.