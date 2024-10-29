James Bond is the biggest trope in spy genre, says Raj-DK

If James Bond is the world’s best spy, imagine how his parents would be. This logline sparked the idea for Citadel: Honey Bunny, a new spy series from the quirk-house of Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK. Their previous espionage outing The Family Man was also once described by DK as about 007 being a middle-class man, living in Mumbai’s Chembur.

“We seem to have a fixation,” says DK with a laugh. Raj is quick to vent his vexation with the man who has the licence to kill. “He is the biggest trope in the spy genre. The smartest, most suave guy in the room who can get out of every situation,” he says. “A tall, lanky man wearing cool suits and having a signature drink (“shaken, not stirred”). Is he really a camouflaging spy? You see him on screen and you will be like, wait, who’s that guy?”

Raj and DK’s desi spies are more inconspicuous. Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Varun Dhawan are Honey and Bunny, a struggling actor and a mullet-sporting stuntman in 90s Bollywood who moonlight as secret agents. The show is the Indian offshoot of the US espionage series Citadel, headlined by Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden.

In the trailer, Honey and Bunny are shown to have a young daughter named Nadia, the same as Priyanka’s character, connecting the show to the mothership series. Samantha’s kicks and chops in the second season of The Family Man might have served as an audition reel for Honey Bunny but this is Varun’s maiden project with Raj and DK, also his first all-out actioner.

“Before this, I had done psychological thriller/action in Badlapur (2015) or something more comical in Dishoom (2016). This was more of a you-mean-business kind of action. The training, however, was mostly about the mindset. For example, I am not supposed to smile while hitting people,” says Varun with a grin. In the trailer he is seen slipping into dapper corduroy jackets, wearing a bandana and going off stunt ramps on a dirt bike. “He plays a stunt double to Ajay Devgn in the 90s,” informs DK.