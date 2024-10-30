Ayushmann Khurrana to star in Maddock Films' horror comedy 'Thama'

NEW DELHI: Producer Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films on Wednesday announced "Thama", the latest chapter in the studio's horror comedy universe that will be headlined by Ayushmann Khurrana.

Actors Rashmika Mandanna, Paresh Rawal and Nawazuddin Siddiqui will also feature in the movie, which joins "Stree" films as well as "Bhediya" and "Munjya" in the franchise, conceptualised by Vijan.

The movie will be directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, who helmed "Munjya", and released in theatres on Diwali 2025.

"Dinesh Vijan's Horror Comedy Universe needed a love story... UAnfortunately, it's a bloody one. Brace yourselves for #Thama - Diwali 2025!" Maddock Films posted on Instagram along with an announcement video of the film.

Niren Bhatt, the writer of Maddock's most recent hit "Stree 2", has penned "Thama" along with Suresh Mathew and Arun Fulara.

Amar Kaushik, the director of "Stree 2", will produce the movie along with Vijan.