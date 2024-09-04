Kangana Ranaut to star in 'Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata'

Kangana Ranaut will be headlining the film Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, the makers announced on Tuesday. Written and directed by ad filmmaker Manoj Tapadia, the film is described by the makers as a “cinematic tribute to the unsung heroes” that “aims to spotlight the invaluable contributions of the working class, who work tirelessly behind the scenes.”

It is the first venture of Babita Ashiwal (Eunoia Films India) and Adi Sharmaa (Floating Rocks Entertainment) as producers. “Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata promises to resonate deeply with audiences, inspiring a sense of hope, courage, and resilience,” said the makers about the film. More details about the plot and the other cast members of the film are awaited.

Meanwhile, the release date of Kangana’s political drama Emergency has been postponed after it faced criticisms from Sikh groups across the country. It was earlier scheduled to be released on September 6, but wasn’t passed by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). The actor also has a psychological thriller with her Tanu Weds Manu co-star R Madhavan and Thalaivii director Vijay in the pipeline.