'Parallel Cinema is not dead, it has just changed its form,' says Pankaj Kapur

If one goes through veteran actor Pankaj Kapur’s recent filmography, one might conclude that he has become quite selective. Last year he had a minor role in the ZEE5 thriller Lost and gave an impactful performance in Anubhav Sinha’s Bheed. In 2024, he reunited with Anubhav for the recently released web series IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack. He will next be seen in Varun Dhawan’s niece Anjini Dhawan’s debut film Binny And Family, in which he essays the role of a disciplinarian grandfather. During our conversation, Kapur stressed that he is very particular about not being typecast. Maybe that’s why his choices can feel selective. Among other things, we spoke to the National Award-winning actor about the updated form of Parallel Cinema, what he learned from the current generation of actors and the dearth of satire in Hindi films.

Excerpts:

What got you interested in Binny and Family?

The way the story was being told and written by Ssanjay Tripaathy (director) was very appealing. Moreover, the character I was offered felt very close to life. When I read the script, I felt like being a part of this film.

You have been part of the industry for over 40 years now, how has your process of choosing a script changed over the years?

The definition of a good or a bad script hasn’t changed much. The measure of a script depends on the aesthetic sense of the one who is reading it. A good script is defined by how much it touches you when you read it and while reading it how much you feel that ‘This needs to be made’. The thing I am most wary of while reading is typecasting. If somebody approaches me to do something I have done before, I don’t entertain them. I always strive to be part of stories which has characters I haven’t played before.

The film is about the generational gap. How do you see it in your personal life? What, in your opinion, can two different generations learn from each other?

I think it is important to accept that the younger generation knows better. The previous generation should try to gain from their knowledge and maybe offer their wisdom. When I strive to learn from the new generation, it makes it easier for me to work with them.

And what do you learn from the new generation of actors?

The best thing about today’s actors is that they come to the set well-prepared. I have had experiences before where a co-star hasn’t prepped. The actors I work with today have read the script, have worked on the scene and they have in-depth discussions about their characters with the director.