Farhan Akhtar to headline war drama '120 Bahadur'

Farhan Akhtar will be essaying the role of Param Vir Chakra awardee Major Shaitan Singh Bhati in the upcoming war drama 120 Bahadur. The film will be directed by Razneesh ‘Razy’ Ghai, who previously helmed the Kangana Ranaut-starrer Dhaakad (2023).

120 Bahadur is set against the backdrop of the 1962 Indo-China war and draws inspiration from the Battle of Rezang La, where 120 Indian soldiers fought against thousands of Chinese troops. The film began shooting on Wednesday in Ladakh.

Farhan took to Instagram on Wednesday to share two motion posters from the film. One post, captioned in English and Hindi, read, “What they accomplished will never be forgotten. It is an absolute privilege to bring you the story of Maj Shaitan Singh Bhati PVC and the soldiers of Charlie company, 13 Kumaon regiment.