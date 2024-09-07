‘Couldn’t have planned this,’ says Vijay Varma

Your latest show IC814: The Kandahar Hijack, which is based on Captain Devi Sharan’s memoir Flight into Fear: The Captain Story has been garnering praise for its realistic and riveting narrative of what happened on the Air India flight in December 1999. You play Captain Sharan. What was it like to recreate his resilience?

My work initially was to get myself ready for the cockpit. I did the preparatory work of learning a bit about the aircraft in the flight simulation, as well as meeting up with Captain Sharan to hear his version of what happened during that fateful week. But, the real challenge began when we started filming because I realised whatever I could perform was in one direction with three cameras constantly capturing my expressions and emotions. I tried to be as authentic as I could be since I was restricted to a chair, looking in one direction, but still having these conversations with people all around me. This came with a lot of trial and error.

During your chats with Captain Sharan, what was that one aspect of his personality you felt could be your point of entry into his world?

He has tremendous stability as an individual, which was crucial in manoeuvring the crisis. It was his patience, calm bent of mind and clarity of thought that held the aircraft and all the passengers together. These personality traits enabled him to have a certain command over the hijackers. He also has a very effective smile, which he made use of efficiently. Sometimes, you know, because you are locked up in this one aircraft for over eight days with these people, and some of them have a gun pointed at you, you have to reach out to their humane side. He shared instances where all the people on board eventually became okay with each other, including the hijackers. What was amazing is after the rescue, Captain Sharan was back on his flight schedule. It was perhaps his way of dealing with the trauma. I realised this man was way bigger than the situation, and that was my cue.