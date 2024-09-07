Turning crisis into creativity with Manjari Fadnnis

The Coronavirus pandemic was certainly the most trying period in recent history. It, however, also brought to the forefront the kindness humankind is capable of. It is this humanitarian spirit that actor Manjari Fadnnis channelled into her character Naina for her latest project, Zee5’s Chalti Rahe Zindagi.

Directed by Aarti S Bagdi, the film was shot at each cast member’s home during the peak of the pandemic-induced lockdown, where actors executed the shooting themselves. The plot follows three families in a crowded housing society as the pandemic intensifies. The film also features actors Indranil Sengupta and Barkha Bisht.

Fadnnis plays a Kathak dancer, who becomes the sole caregiver for her teenage daughter and her mother-in-law, after her husband succumbs to a heart attack. “The enduring sense of compassion and kindness has enabled us to navigate such challenging times,” she says adding,

“I thoroughly enjoyed stepping into Naina’s shoes. Given that we were experiencing similar situations in real life, I could connect with what she was going through.”

Fadnnis admits having no prior reference for her character, which made it challenging, but also “incredibly enriching”. “It’s the true essence of acting—immersing oneself in the life of another soul. Understanding their inner world feels like embodying not just their shoes, but their very souls. This process helps develop a broader perspective and fosters greater empathy for people in general. It challenges us to delve deeper into the character’s psyche, expanding our craft and personal insight, making the acting experience rewarding.”

The actor believes that Naina is someone with whom almost everyone will empathise. “Whether it’s someone who’s a caretaker for an elderly person, the sole breadwinner struggling to balance family needs with personal passions, an individual fighting to hold onto a dream that’s slipping away, or someone so focused on taking care of others that they neglect their own wellbeing, Naina’s emotional journey resonates widely,” she adds.

Veteran actor Seema Biswas of Bandit Queen fame plays her mother-in-law. Fadnnis describes her as “a masterclass in herself,” adding, that “her ability to enrich a role with such subtlety and complexity was truly inspiring. Despite the character being simply written, she infused it with depth and emotional nuance, skillfully hitting the right points and incorporating organic elements of comedy”.