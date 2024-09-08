Bollywood couple Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh become parents to baby girl

Bollywood stars Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have welcomed their first child, a baby girl on Sunday according to multiple news reports.

The arrival of the baby comes just days after the new parents were spotted seeking blessings at Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai on Friday.

The temple visit was a heartfelt gesture to ensure a smooth and blessed delivery, and photos of Deepika in a green saree with her baby bump went viral on social media.

The ecstatic couple is yet take to social media to share the big news with their fans, expressing their overwhelming happiness and gratitude for this new chapter in their lives.

They had announced their pregnancy in February this year with photos from their maternity photoshoot posted on Instagram, where Deepika was seen happily flaunting her baby bump with Ranveer by her side.

On the workline, it is reported that Deepika plans on resuming work in 2025 and would like to dedicate the next few months to her newborn. She will be seen in Rohit Shetty's ensemble cop drama Singham Again, which also stars Ranveer.