You don’t need to go to film school to be an actor: Vihaan Samat

Speaking about the experience of working with the Udaan (2010) director, Vihaan says, “He is disarmingly laid back and quiet on set sometimes. He just asks you simple things and is easy to talk to. Every time after my take I used to look at him and try to understand what he was trying to say or feel. I wanted to be in sync with him as much as I could.” Vihaan will also be seen in the Netflix show, The Royals, which marks the web series debut of Bhumi Pednekar and also stars an ensemble of actors including Ishaan Khatter, Zeenat Aman, Sakshi Tanwar, Dino Morea, Milind Soman, and Chunky Panday, among others.

He says that in the middle of so many seasoned actors, the thought of getting the right screen time does cross his mind. However, it didn’t make him insecure. “Something more important for me is to know what my character is doing. Does it give me joy? Does it challenge me as an actor? If it does and has a good arc, then I don’t worry about other people in the room.” Further, he feels that having so many popular faces in the show is a good thing. “It will eventually lead to more people watching the show as every actor brings their own fan following with them. The main thing is that you want people to watch what you do. That’s step one. Then we can move on to step two and see who’s good in the show,” he says.

During a time when popularity is measured by digital presence, reports state that social media following is becoming a crucial factor while casting actors on a project. Vihaan, however, says that he has not personally experienced it and feels that it is a trend which will not last long. “When you cast someone on just the basis of their social media following, you are going to get a person with some skill sets where virality and interaction with audiences takes some prominence,” he says.

“So, in some way, merit will take a back seat.” But he also believes that the trend won’t really affect the quality of films that are being made by sincere filmmakers. “If they are making a reality TV show like Love Island or Bigg Boss, then of course considering social media following makes sense. But, those who are intent on making good cinema will automatically consider working with good actors and producers, instead of chasing numbers,” he signs off.