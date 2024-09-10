You don’t need to go to film school to be an actor: Vihaan Samat

In the web series Call Me Bae, Vihaan Samat, known for essaying the under-confident virgin in the Netflix series, Eternally Confused and Eager for Love, contrastingly plays Ananya Panday’s emotionally-unavailable, business tycoon husband. Before this, the two had already shot together for Vikramaditya Motwane’s upcoming cyber-thriller, CTRL. Vihaan says there was an ease between them while working on the series. The actor feels that while it is beneficial to know your co-actor’s warm-up routine on set and the number of rehearsals they need, it is also important to leave some of it behind and start anew. “When you have already worked with someone, there is a comparison with the previous film that you tend to do in your head,” he says. “So, I made an active choice not to do that and started afresh with Ananya on Call Me Bae. It is a new character, new director, new show and it has a completely different tone.”
Vihaan is a trained actor. He went to New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts to learn acting as he wanted to understand the different theories and techniques. “Over those four years, I spent some raw hours in the classroom, getting a scene right and understanding the physicality of performances,” he says.
The experience prepared him to understand the nuances of the process. “At the same time, you don’t need to go to film school to be an actor. You just need perseverance, thirst, and curiosity to learn and grow as well as the ability to push yourself. Along with that, it’s also important to develop a kind of sensitivity in your being.” It was on one of these flights to his University in New York that he first watched Vikramaditya’s 2016 thriller Trapped. His films had a great impact on Vihaan and he dreamt of working with the director one day. “I didn’t expect the chance to come so early. Sometimes it may not be the best to be a fan of a director you are working with. But when I was locked for the role, it was the best feeling.”
Speaking about the experience of working with the Udaan (2010) director, Vihaan says, “He is disarmingly laid back and quiet on set sometimes. He just asks you simple things and is easy to talk to. Every time after my take I used to look at him and try to understand what he was trying to say or feel. I wanted to be in sync with him as much as I could.” Vihaan will also be seen in the Netflix show, The Royals, which marks the web series debut of Bhumi Pednekar and also stars an ensemble of actors including Ishaan Khatter, Zeenat Aman, Sakshi Tanwar, Dino Morea, Milind Soman, and Chunky Panday, among others.
He says that in the middle of so many seasoned actors, the thought of getting the right screen time does cross his mind. However, it didn’t make him insecure. “Something more important for me is to know what my character is doing. Does it give me joy? Does it challenge me as an actor? If it does and has a good arc, then I don’t worry about other people in the room.” Further, he feels that having so many popular faces in the show is a good thing. “It will eventually lead to more people watching the show as every actor brings their own fan following with them. The main thing is that you want people to watch what you do. That’s step one. Then we can move on to step two and see who’s good in the show,” he says.
During a time when popularity is measured by digital presence, reports state that social media following is becoming a crucial factor while casting actors on a project. Vihaan, however, says that he has not personally experienced it and feels that it is a trend which will not last long. “When you cast someone on just the basis of their social media following, you are going to get a person with some skill sets where virality and interaction with audiences takes some prominence,” he says.
“So, in some way, merit will take a back seat.” But he also believes that the trend won’t really affect the quality of films that are being made by sincere filmmakers. “If they are making a reality TV show like Love Island or Bigg Boss, then of course considering social media following makes sense. But, those who are intent on making good cinema will automatically consider working with good actors and producers, instead of chasing numbers,” he signs off.